Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 7,492,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,655. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

