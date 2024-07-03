Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 493 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 1,252,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

