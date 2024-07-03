Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,914 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

