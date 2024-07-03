Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.