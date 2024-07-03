Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 2,320,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,097. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

