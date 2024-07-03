Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $107,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,233,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,994,334. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

