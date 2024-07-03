Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 2,149,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,164. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

