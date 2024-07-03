Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

