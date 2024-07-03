Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.89. 378,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.16. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.