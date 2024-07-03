Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX remained flat at $67.15 during trading on Wednesday. 386,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,029. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

