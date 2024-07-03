Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 7,160,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.