Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.