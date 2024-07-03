Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 612,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,226. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $382.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

