Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.74. 616,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $382.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

