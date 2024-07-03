Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 12.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.151 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

