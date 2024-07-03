Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $505.90

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $505.90 and last traded at $505.51, with a volume of 1257454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.63. The company has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

