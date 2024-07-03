Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.81. 2,118,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,896. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.