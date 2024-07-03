Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

