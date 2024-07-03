Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

