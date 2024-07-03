Velas Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and $820,162.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,607,653,391 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

