VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.86. 17,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.35. VersaBank has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$16.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

