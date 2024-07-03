VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

TSE VBNK traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113. The firm has a market cap of C$381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.35.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

