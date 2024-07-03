Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,163.43

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $23,163.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,273.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.13 or 0.00622380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00123313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00276959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00043661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,735,310 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.