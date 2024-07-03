Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,162,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.