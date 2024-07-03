VerusCoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $91.67 million and $8,480.14 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,668,232 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,663,976.25549294. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.18440543 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,878.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

