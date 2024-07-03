Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $56.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

WBS opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

