WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.