WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

TSE:WELL opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

