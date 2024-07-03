WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3,621.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 496,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,635 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

