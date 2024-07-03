Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

