Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EMD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.67.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
