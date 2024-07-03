Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 7,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.