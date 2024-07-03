Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 7,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

