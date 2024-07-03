WFA Asset Management Corp Has $44,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WFA Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 696,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.