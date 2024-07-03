WFA Asset Management Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,063. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

