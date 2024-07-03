WFA Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.83. 1,457,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.90. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

