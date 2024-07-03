WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $183.45. 363,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

