WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.24

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 106711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

