WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.35

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $115.31, with a volume of 88400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.44.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

