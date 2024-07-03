World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $139.97 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $139.97 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00044037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

