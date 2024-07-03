World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $139.97 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $139.97 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00044037 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008344 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011970 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010559 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About World Mobile Token
WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.
World Mobile Token Token Trading
