Wrapped AVAX Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $122.97 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $26.10 or 0.00044259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,711,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,720,224.18324787. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.00194394 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1086 active market(s) with $21,018,567.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars.

