X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.87

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 5608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

