X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.83

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 95417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.