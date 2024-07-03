XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $88.13 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $88.13 million and approximately $755,649.33 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,246.42 or 1.00053105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00076012 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00686719 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,080,160.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.