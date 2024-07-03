Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 42,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.