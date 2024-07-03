Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379,953 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FSTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 38,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.