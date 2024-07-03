Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.14. 2,070,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.