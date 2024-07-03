Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 170,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,358. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.