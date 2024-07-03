Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 170,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,358. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
