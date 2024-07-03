Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $261.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,934. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

