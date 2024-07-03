Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average is $221.06. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.