Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average is $221.06. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.