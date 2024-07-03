Zacks Research Comments on The Macerich Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAC. Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Macerich Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 165,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $22,210,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $18,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.