Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

