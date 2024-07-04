1,141 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 296,515 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,200,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

